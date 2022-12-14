Businesses from all corners of the country have been shortlisted across eight categories in the Farm Retail Awards – which includes the Farm Shop Butchery of the Year Award.

Welbeck’s butchery will be competing against three others for the national title – including Broom House Farm Shop in Durham, Hutchinson Hobbs Farm Shop in North Yorkshire, and Darts Farm in Exeter.

Welbeck Farm Shop is no stranger to awards after winning the title of the best meat retailer in the Midlands and East of England in April earlier this year.

The Welbeck Farm Shop has been shortlisted in the Farm Retail Awards for Best Farm Shop Butchery of the Year 2023

The awards ceremony, sponsored by COOK, will take place on Tuesday, March 7 2023 as part of the FRA's annual Stronger Together event.

Oliver Stubbins, Welbeck Farm Shop general manager, said: “It's a huge privilege to be shortlisted for this award, comparing traditional on-the-farm butchery counters across the UK, as the standards are so high across all the farm shops entered.

“We have a hugely experienced team of butchers and butchery counter colleagues who pride themselves on quality, both in the product they produce and the service they provide.

“The butchery team have had lots of recognition of late, and it's a credit to their hard work and commitment to quality that is being recognised by so many.”

Chairman of the Farm Retail Association, Rupert Evans, said: “After one of the most challenging years that we have ever faced, it brings me great pleasure to announce some of the very best retailers in our industry.

“Our industry has faced soaring costs – not least within the food chain and the energy prices.