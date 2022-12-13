Morrisons, on Kilton Road, is supporting small businesses on Thursday, December 15, from 7pm to 9pm, by hosting its very own indoor market.

Over 28 stalls will be set up within the cafe, offering a full range of goods to buy ahead of the last minute Christmas rush.

Shoppers can also take a moment to relax with a hot drink and a warm mince pie, with proceeds going to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice – all while listening to Langold Dyscarr Community School’s choir.

Morrisons, Kilton Road, Worksop.

Morrisons will also be offering free samples of products from their Market Street Christmas range, including cheese to crisps.

The store is also supporting Bluebell Wood by giving children the chance to write a letter to Santa with a guaranteed reply and gift until December 16.

