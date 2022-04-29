Welbeck Farm Shop was named winner of the regional butchery award that honours and celebrates quality, commitment and achievement in the industry.

The award finds the best of the best butcher’s shops across six regions in the UK.

The awards were hosted at the Farm Shop & Deli Show at the NEC Birmingham on April 26, after a rigorous two-phase judging process.

The butchers at Welbeck Farm Shop have won an award for Best Butcher's Shop of the Year 2022 in the Midlands and East of England.

Oliver Stubbins, general manager at Welbeck Farm Shop, said: “Winning this award is fantastic for the team, who have worked tirelessly in challenging circumstances over the last year.

“We have an amazingly loyal customer base, so to be recognised by expert judges against other fantastic butchers is a huge compliment.

“Our butchery team serves excellent quality local produce, prepared and served traditionally while supporting local farmers and considering all environmentally responsible.

“It’s great to see butchery counters with minimal plastic usage and food miles being acknowledged.”

Welbeck Farm Shop, in the Welbeck estate, was first established in 2006.

For more information, visit www.welbeckfarmshop.co.uk