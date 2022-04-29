Welbeck Farm Shop was named winner of the regional butchery award that honours and celebrates quality, commitment and achievement in the industry.
The award finds the best of the best butcher’s shops across six regions in the UK.
The awards were hosted at the Farm Shop & Deli Show at the NEC Birmingham on April 26, after a rigorous two-phase judging process.
Oliver Stubbins, general manager at Welbeck Farm Shop, said: “Winning this award is fantastic for the team, who have worked tirelessly in challenging circumstances over the last year.
“We have an amazingly loyal customer base, so to be recognised by expert judges against other fantastic butchers is a huge compliment.
“Our butchery team serves excellent quality local produce, prepared and served traditionally while supporting local farmers and considering all environmentally responsible.
“It’s great to see butchery counters with minimal plastic usage and food miles being acknowledged.”