Staff go on strike at Worksop's B&Q distribution centre in protest over pay

Starting today they will be taking two weekly cycles consisting of seven days of all out strike action followed by a seven-day overtime ban.

The industrial action will continue until February 20.

Staff stage industrial action at the B&Q distribution centre, in Worksop.

Unite said its Worksop depot members expect a pay rise that reflects the rising cost of living.

The B&Q distribution centres are run by supply chain partner Wincanton.

The 500 Wincanton workers employed at the Worksop B&Q depot were offered a pay increase of four per cent earlier this year, which was rejected by 88 per cent of union members.

Unite say it remains open to discussions with Wincanton to resolve a new pay offer.

Earlier this month a Wincanton spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed with the outcome of the ballot.

“We value our colleagues and the vital work they carry out every day and believe the offer we have put forward is fair and competitive.