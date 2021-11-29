Staff go on strike at Worksop's B&Q distribution centre in protest over pay
Union members have today walked out on strike in protest over a pay increase at the B&Q Distribution Centre in Worksop.
Members of the Unite trade union at the distribution centre, off Retford Road, have taken industrial action after 95.9 per cent of votes in a ballot supported the motion.
Starting today they will be taking two weekly cycles consisting of seven days of all out strike action followed by a seven-day overtime ban.
The industrial action will continue until February 20.
Unite said its Worksop depot members expect a pay rise that reflects the rising cost of living.
The B&Q distribution centres are run by supply chain partner Wincanton.
The 500 Wincanton workers employed at the Worksop B&Q depot were offered a pay increase of four per cent earlier this year, which was rejected by 88 per cent of union members.
Unite say it remains open to discussions with Wincanton to resolve a new pay offer.
Earlier this month a Wincanton spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed with the outcome of the ballot.
“We value our colleagues and the vital work they carry out every day and believe the offer we have put forward is fair and competitive.
“We will endeavour to work with Unite and our colleagues to find a resolution.”