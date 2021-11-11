Members of the Unite trade union at the distribution centre, off Retford Road, will be taking industrial action after 95.9 per cent of votes in a ballot last week supported the motion.

Following a two week notice period, two weekly cycles consisting of seven days of all out strike action followed by a seven-day overtime ban will begin on November 28 and continue until February 20.

Unite said its Worksop depot members expect a pay rise that reflects the rising cost of living.

Workers at Wincanton's B&Q Distribution Centre at the old Manton Wood colliery site are to strike over pay.

A worker previously stated that staff morale was at “rock bottom”.

The B&Q distribution centres are run by supply chain partner Wincanton.

The 500 Wincanton workers employed at the Worksop B&Q depot were offered a pay increase of four per cent earlier this year, which was rejected by 88 per cent of union members.

Employees are allegedly working at a wage of £9.96 per hour.

Paresh Patel, regional secretary for Unite East Midlands, said: “To get 95 per cent of people voting in favour of industrial action is phenomenal.

“These members have never taken industrial action, but the fact that they've been pushed to that place just gives us a sense of sentiment of people's feelings at the moment.

“Unite has a 55 million pound strike fund in place so we make sure that we provide financial support to our members whilst they take industrial action.

“Our members are absolutely determined to deal with this for the long term if need be. They hope it won't get to that point, but if it does, they're ready, and their union is ready to stand by them.”

Unite state they remain open to discussions with Wincanton to resolve a new pay offer.

A Wincanton spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed with the outcome of the ballot.

“We value our colleagues and the vital work they carry out every day and believe the offer we have put forward is fair and competitive.

“We will endeavour to work with Unite and our colleagues to find a resolution.”