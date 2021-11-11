Developer unveils plans for huge employment hub on outskirts of Worksop creating over 4,000 new jobs

A consultation opens today on proposals by Caddick Developments for the employment project located just off the A1 Apleyhead junction.

The Yorkshire-based developer said its plans meet “growing demand for sophisticated logistics space and advanced manufacturing facilities.”

If the proposals are given the go-ahead then once fully occupied the development would create more than 4,000 new jobs.

The area of land earmarked for the development near Worksop.

The site, just off the A57, is currently allocated for employment-led development within Bassetlaw District Council’s controversial Local Plan

Caddick Developments said its plans include sustainable travel measures to provide alternatives to car use including new bus, cycle and walking routes to Worksop.

In addition to the employment space, it also wants to create a series of additional facilities to help future occupiers attract and retain staff.

This will include cafes, gym and rest areas within individual buildings as well as fitness trails, picnic areas and bike parks outside.

Jim Dyson, from Caddick Developments, said: “We have a great track record of delivering projects across England and our deep understanding of the sector enables us to repeatedly deliver developments that provide long term benefits – not just to their occupiers but also to the communities they are located in.

“The development represents a major investment to our group and our aspirations for quality will be delivered through both a consistent approach to design and a strong commitment to the future management of the completed development.

"Public engagement is important to us, and I’d like to encourage anyone with an interest in the site to provide their feedback as part of our public consultation.”

In preparation for submitting a planning application, a public consultation is being held from Thursday November 11 to Thursday December 23.

During this time, residents and stakeholders interested in the proposals can find out more via the project website at www.osbertonemploymentland.co.uk.

A public exhibition will also be held at Manton Sports Club, in Retford Road, between 3pm and 7pm on Tuesday November 23.