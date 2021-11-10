Worksop murder investigation: Shocked neighbours pay tribute to "friendly" pensioner

Police were called to Rayton Spur, in the Kilton area, at 10.35pm on Tuesday evening following concerns that a 72-year-old woman could not be contacted.

Paramedics attended the property but the woman, named locally as Pauline Quinn, was sadly pronounced dead.

Police at the scene in Rayton Spur in Worksop on Wednesday.

Shocked neighbours today described Pauline as “such a friendly person” who would always say hello.

Keith Stevensons, aged 77, said: "It's absolutely shocking. You don’t believe this can happen on your own doorstep.“When I would go shopping, she would wave over the door and she waved to me and I waved back as I normally do, but this is absolutely shocking."

Marie Turner said: “I'm just shocked. I knew Pauline, not very well but used to say hello to her.

“You don’t expect that on your own doorstep, do you? Normally, this is a fairly quiet neighbourhood.”

She added: “She was a nice person to know. She was just friendly.”

Nottinghamshire Police said a 61-year-old man, held on suspicion of murder, and a 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were stopped on Wednesday morning in Barnsley.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, from Nottinghamshire Police, said officers believe that the victim had been assaulted.

He added: “The woman’s family have been made aware and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them.

"Specialist officers will be working with the family and providing support during this extremely difficult time.

“We continue our work to understand the circumstances and the exact sequence of events in the moments leading up to this.

"Officers will continue to be in the area to speak to the local community, conduct enquiries and offer reassurance.

“We would like to speak urgently to anybody who may have information or may have seen anything suspicious over the course of Tuesday afternoon, and we would ask them to call 101 quoting incident 844 of 9 November 2021.”