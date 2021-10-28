Tilikum the skunk had been on the run for a week when he turned up to cause a stink at a DIY store in Worksop.

RSPCA rescuer inspector Dan Bradshaw was called to B&Q in Worksop, early on Tuesday morning (October 19) after a member of staff opening up the shop made the startling discovery.

Dan said: “A staff member was opening up when they spotted a flash of black and white dart across the ground outside the shop. He’d been eating bird seed that had fallen off a bird table.

RSPCA's Dan Bradshaw with naughty Tilikum the skunk.

“They managed to corner him and confine him in a pallet trolley before calling us for help.

“They’d made him feel quite at home with a tray of water and some hay to hide in, and even left a note on his makeshift cage asking other staff arriving for work to be quiet so as not to wake him from his snooze, it was very sweet.”

Dan went to collect the cheeky critter who he suspected was an escaped pet: “The skunk wasn’t injured and appeared well in himself so I guessed he must be a pet who’d not long since escaped.

Tilikum was given a custom-made cage by B&Q staff and a thoughtful note asking people to be quiet.

“Thankfully he didn’t seem to find his capture too alarming and hadn’t released his spray in defence, otherwise it would have been a much smellier rescue mission.”

Dan made enquiries in the local area and was able to track down the Tilikum the skunk’s owner in Worksop.

He said: “I advised his owner to get him microchipped so she’d be reunited with him more quickly in the future should he ever escape again.”

RSPCA scientific officer, Evie Button, said: “It is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to release these animals, or allow them to escape, into the wild because they are not a native species to the UK.

Tilikum has been reunited with his owner in Worksop and advised to be microchipped in case he does another runner.

“We’d like to remind all prospective pet owners that it is essential to research what is required in the care of their pet, including food, equipment, environment and vet care, before taking one on.