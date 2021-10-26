Bassetlaw 'baby whisperer' aims to give families a good night’s sleep

Gemma Reynolds decided to pursue her passion as a baby sleep consultant after suffering countless sleepless nights with her son Henry and doing extensive research into how to solve the problem.

After being made redundant from her job in recruitment during lockdown Gemma thought it was the perfect time to share her knowledge and forge a new career path with her company Hush Little Darling.

She said: “When Henry was a baby he would cry for 12 hours a day, my grandma said it was colic and babies cry but after six months I just couldn’t take it anymore something had to change. We later discovered he had a genetic condition, autism, allergies and reflux and these things were out of my hands but the only thing I could change was the sleep.

Gemma Reynolds, Certified Sleep Coach has launched her own business Hush Little Darling

"So I began researching and discovered the art of gentle sleep training. Henry was soon sleeping from 7pm to 7am with a three hour nap in the day. People at baby groups envied me and although we had lots of other issues to work through we were getting a good night’s sleep and I wanted to help other families who were struggling. ”

Gemma is training with American based firm Sleep Sense – industry leaders in sleep coaching and will be fully certified by December.

Gemma who is based in Ollerton but can offer her services worldwide has already helped a family in America with a 21 month old and the family of a seven-year-old who lives locally through her new business.

She said: “Society expects that once we have a child, we should just give up on sleep. We hear things like welcome to the no sleep club, but it doesn’t have to be like that. I take a very holistic approach and it’s not one size fits all, I work with individual families to tailor a programme that works for their child and I am there as a constant support system and sounding board to help them through.”

Gemma Reynolds, Certified Sleep Coach with her son Henry

Gemma offers packages suitable from newborn to children aged seven with packages ranging from £275 to £300 for a three week programme.