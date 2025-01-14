Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The global chain is rolling out a major policy change 🚶‍♂️

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starbucks is reversing its 2018 policy allowing non-customers to use in-store facilities

The change will take effect in North America on January 27

The new policy aims to address declining sales and create a more controlled, welcoming environment

A new code of conduct will prohibit harassment, outside alcohol, smoking, and begging

The policy shift does not apply to Starbucks locations in the UK but could change in the future

One of the world’s largest coffee chains is implementing a huge new rule change that could have major ramifications for visitors to the UK’s high streets.

Starbucks introduced the policy of allowing anyone to use their facilities without having to make a purchase in 2018 in response to a high-profile incident that occurred at a Philadelphia store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Black men were arrested for sitting in the store without purchasing anything, which sparked widespread criticism and accusations of racial discrimination.

The incident led to protests and calls for change, with many people criticising the company's treatment of people who weren't making a purchase.

In response, then-CEO Kevin Johnson apologised publicly, and the company decided to revise its policy to create a more inclusive environment.

(Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The new policy aimed to prevent discrimination, ensure that everyone felt welcome, and allow anyone, regardless of whether they made a purchase, to use the toilets and other facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move was part of a broader initiative to train employees on bias reduction and foster a more inclusive atmosphere.

Almost seven years later, the coffee chain is U-turning on that decision, and now says that from January 27, visitors to its North American outlets will have to purchase something before they are allowed use of the facilities.

The shift is part of the company's "back to Starbucks" strategy, introduced by its new CEO as a response to declining sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coffee giant says its new code of conduct - says there should be "no misuse or disruption of our spaces" - also prohibits harassment, threatening language, the consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, vaping, and begging, and is designed to create a more welcoming environment in its stores.

Other changes coming later this month include offering a free refill of hot or iced coffee for customers who purchase a drink to enjoy on-site.

The updated rules will be posted in every location, with employees instructed to ask anyone who violates the code to leave. Staff will also have the authority to call the police if needed.

Starbucks' reversal may be viewed as a setback for disabled individuals and others, such as pregnant women, who frequently rely on toilets in private businesses while shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is working to recover from a decline in sales, which was partly fuelled by backlash over price hikes and boycotts related to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Starbucks has clarified that this policy change will apply only to its North American stores, not those in the UK.

Of course, Starbucks could potentially change its UK policy in the future as, like any business, it periodically reviews and adjusts its policies based on various factors, including customer feedback and broader company strategies.

If the company believes that changes to the policy would improve the customer experience or align with business objectives, it might decide to introduce new rules or modify existing ones in its UK stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened in Philadelphia?

As mentioned, Starbucks introduced the policy of allowing anyone to use their facilities without having to make a purchase in 2018 in response to a high-profile incident that occurred at a Philadelphia store.

Two Black men were arrested for sitting in the store without purchasing anything, which sparked widespread criticism and accusations of racial discrimination.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, who were waiting for a business associate in the store, had not made a purchase but asked to use the toilets.

A Starbucks employee refused their request, citing company policy that restrooms were for paying customers only. Shortly afterward, the manager called the police, claiming the men were trespassing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the police arrived, they arrested Nelson and Robinson, leading them out of the store in handcuffs. Videos of the arrest were shared widely on social media, sparking outrage and accusations of racial discrimination.

Many criticised Starbucks for the treatment of the two men, who had been calmly sitting and not causing any disruption.

The backlash led Starbucks to issue an apology and implement significant changes. Then-CEO Kevin Johnson called the incident “reprehensible” and personally met with the two men to apologize.

Starbucks also closed more than 8,000 US stores for a day to conduct racial bias training for nearly 175,000 employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson and Robinson later reached a settlement with Starbucks, which included an undisclosed financial sum and an offer to cover their college tuition.

They also settled with the city of Philadelphia for $1 each, along with a promise that the city would invest $200,000 in a program to support young entrepreneurs.

What do you think of Starbucks' new policy changes? Will they impact your visits to the store, or do you think the move is necessary for a more welcoming environment? Share your thoughts in the comments section.