Greg Davies Arena Tour comes to Sheffield

Greg Davies Utilita Arena Sheffield 24th March 2026

Greg Davies is heading back out on tour for the first time in 7 years with his brand-new 2025/2026 stand-up show Full Fat Legend.

Star of shows such as Taskmaster, The Inbetweeners, The Cleaner, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Man Down and Cuckoo, this is Greg’s biggest live tour yet.

Already performing 4 sell-out Sheffield City Hall shows in 2025 Greg has confirmed he will now be bringing his Full Fat Legend Tour to the Arena stage in 2026 when he will be performing an in the round show bringing the audience closer to the stage. “A 6ft 8in bundle of excitability, emotion, and punchline-rich storytelling” The Times “If it's belly laughs you're after…Davies is your man” The Mail on Sunday “Undoubtedly one of the kingpins of British comedy” Evening Standard “A brilliant comedian” The Daily Telegraph

Tickets for the Greg Davies Full Fat Legend 2026 Tour at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Tuesday 24th March 2026 go on general sale at 10am on Friday 13 December 2024 from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk