Popular Worksop visitor attraction Mr Straw's House set to reopen after winter clean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Most National Trust properties inspire thoughts of historic mansions, wealth and grandeur. However, tucked away in a private cul-de-sac in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, you’ll find Mr Straw’s House; the National Trust’s first small domestic property, acquired in 1990.

Mr Straw’s House is a preserved 1920s period home of a grocer's family, virtually unchanged since the Straws moved there in 1923.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A true step back in time, come and discover more about the family who refused to modernise. Visitors can spend time in the display rooms, hear nostalgic stories of the Straws, and get a glimpse of some of the collection usually hidden away in drawers and cupboards.

Showing the parlour of Mr Straw's House. The interior has been preserved since the death of Walter and William Straw's parents.

Most Popular

There is also the opportunity to chat with the Collections & House team about how they care for over 30,000 treasured possessions and ordinary domestic items that can still be seen exactly where their owners left them.

The theme in the house this year is ‘A simpler life at a slower pace: the Straws, their hobbies and technology’. Visitors can learn more about how the family lived without many of the technologies we take for granted, and how they spent their leisure time without it.

The house is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 7 March – 1 November, 09.00 – 15.00, as well as various Saturdays during June & July. Admission is by pre-booked timed self-led tours.