The camera has been put up on land to the back of Rufford Street in Manton, which has been blighted by people dumping waste, from grass and hedge cuttings to mattresses, bedding, and bags of household rubbish.

An extensive clean-up operation took place last year and it is hoped the camera will help keep the site clear, and provide evidence if anyone does try to fly-tip in the area.

Councollor Josie Potts, Ward Member for Worksop South East, said: “There has been a lot of fly-tipping in this area, which has been going on a long time and costs a lot of money to clear up. The new CCTV camera is very welcome and will hopefully prevent people from illegally dumping their waste here.

From left to right are: Ward Members for South East – Cllr Clayton Tindle, Cllr John Shephard and Cllr Josie Potts, with Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy, Cllr Darrell Pulk.

“I used to get a lot of complaints from residents and tenants about it, but now it will be a nice area for people to walk their dogs and for residents to access the back of their properties.”

As well as deterring people from fly-tipping, the CCTV camera will help catch and bring action against those responsible.

A prosecution last year saw a Worksop man ordered to pay £1,435 in fines and costs after fly-tipping waste in this location.

In this current financial year so far, there have been over two thousand incidents of fly-tipping across the district, costing more than £124k to clean up.

Councillor Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy, said: “We hope the installation of this CCTV camera will make a difference and deter people from fly-tipping rubbish in this area.”

“It is a serious criminal offence, and there is simply no excuse or justification for it. Those caught and prosecuted, can incur a fine, prison sentence or in some circumstances vehicles can be seized.”