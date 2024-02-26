Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue raises council tax as it faces budget shortfalls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lowest value band A property – the most common type in the county – will pay an extra £1.76 (around 3p per week) for a total of £61.47, while band B properties will now pay £71.72 per year, and band C £81.96.

The Combined Fire Authority (CFA), which sets the service’s budget and strategy, said it was in a better position than last year.

However, it still has a shortfall of £139,000 in its budget for the 12 months from April, rising to £1.9m the following year.

Chief fire officer Craig Parkin said the service was in a better financial position than it was previously. Photo: Submitted

A cross-party group of councillors approved the rise on Friday (February 23), saying it was good value for residents.

The increase will be included in the Fire Authority section of household council tax bills.

Coun Michael Payne (Lab), CFA chair said: “This is a balanced budget which gives stability for a crucial emergency service in return for a few pence from hard-working residents, while protecting appliances and fire stations.”

Craig Parkin, chief fire officer, said: “To control the deficits, we will have to cut costs or get more funding.

"Our leadership team is very aware of that.

“We are in a better position than we were four weeks ago, when it was expected that the deficit would be £500,000 rather than £139,000.”

The council tax rise is just below the maximum 2.99 per cent level which fire services are allowed to impose.

Coun Jonathan Wheeler (Con) said: “We can see the impact that freezing council tax would have on the budget for the next three or four years.

“We’ve got to be honest with residents that this is needed.”

Coun Johno Lee (Con) added: “Last year, we were very worried about the budget, but we’ve got to a decent place.

“I don’t think many of my residents – even those in bands D or E – would have a grievance with paying more for these services.

“Every single one of us will likely need these services at some point.”

