Three brand new stages are set to debut at this year’s Splendour in Nottingham 🎪🎪🎪

Splendour have revealed 25 new acts joining this year’s line-up of Bloc Party and Kaiser Chiefs.

The festival has also revealed a brand new stage complimenting the Splendour, Confetti, On The Hill, and Comedy stages.

Here’s what you can expect from the brand new stage, along with the latest update to this year’s Splendour line-up.

Splendour 2025 , taking place at Wollaton Park in Nottingham over the weekend of July 19 and 20 2025, have revealed three brand new stages for this year’s festival.

Those new stages join the already established ones from previous festivals, the Splendour, Confetti, On The Hill and Comedy stages, expanding the festival’s reach across the park even more.

Alongside the new stages being announced, 25 more artists are set to perform at this year’s festival, with the likes of Starsailor , Cassia , Lucy Spraggan and more joining previously announced artists like Bloc Party , Kaiser Chiefs and Travis .

Splendour 2025 - current line-up

Trevor Nelson is set to bring his ‘Soul Nation’ to a brand new stage at Splendour 2025. | BBC

Saturday July 19 2025

Splendour Stage

Bloc Party

Jake Bugg

Clean Bandit

Natasha Bedingfield

Elvana

Vicky McClure & Our Dementia Choir

LYVIA

Confetti Stage

Seasick Steve

Starsailor

Kingfishr

Brooke Combe

The Amy Winehouse Band

Cassia

Elvana

Dance Stage

Trevor Nelson’s Soul Nation

Sunday July 20 2025

Splendour Stage

Kaiser Chiefs

Travis

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

The Fratellis

Lucy Spraggan

Kezia Gill

The Publics

Confetti Stage

Echo & The Bunnymen

The Levellers

Kate Nash

Remember Monday

Overpass

Set In Motion

Bodega Stage (Sat & Sun, A-Z)

Aziya

Bloodworm

Cardinals

Davoli

daydreamers

Nectar Woode

Pentire

Toby Lee

Tom A Smith

TTSSFU

Dance Stage

Hedkandi Featuring Mark Doyle, Hedkandi DJs, Liva PA, Sax & Percussion

Comedy Stage (Sat & Sun, A-Z)

Carl Jones

Duncan Oakley

Friz Frizzle

Jonny Awsum

Karen Bayley

Kathryn Mather

Paul McCaffrey

Pam Ford

Phil Nichols

Scott Bennett

Sean Heydon

Steve Royle

Where can I get tickets to attend Splendour 2025?

Tickets to attend this year Splendour in Nottingham festival are available to purchase now through Ticketmaster in the UK .

