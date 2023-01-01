Worksop’s Got Talent star Ukulele Bailey’s radio capers promote festive single

Tickhill tunesmith Ukulele Bailey’s first Christmas single was released as a download and on all streaming services worldwide from December 2.

Sales figures will not be tallied until later in the month, but it is hoped to have done well locally, nationally and internationally.

To promote the single, copies of the song were mailed out to many radio stations mainly locally but some plays came from as far away as Australia and North America.

Live spots at Creswell Christmas lights switch-on, Tickhill Cricket Club’s Christmas extravaganza and Sprotbrough Christmas fair were booked to promote the song and were all warmly received.

One huge assist in promoting the single was plays and interviews on BBC Radio Sheffield.

Firstly, the single was played in full with an in-depth interview on Ellie Colton’s Friday evening ‘Upload’ show and then a lengthy segment of the song and interview with BBC Sheffield’s breakfast show presenter, actor and comedian Toby Foster.

Ukulele Bailey Performing live at Creswell Christmas Lights switch on.

Toby, a star of Phoenix Nights and That Peter Kay Thing, asked about the origins of the song and also tips on writing the perfect Christmas song as the breakfast team were trying to write their own, with little success.

Other radio appearances included various shows on Crags radio Bassetlaw, Doncaster’s own station, SINE FM, Banks Radio in Australia, Dandelion Internet radio, Lonely Oak radio’Los Angeles and then on the Christmas Eve show on ‘Louder than War’ radio, Manchester.

The song was written in 2021, principally for Ukulele Bailey’s appearance at the final of Worksop’s Got Talent Christmas special 2021 at the North Notts Arena.

Although not the winning entry, the song was so well received live that Ukulele Bailey creator Tez Dunn decided to record the song for a 2022 release.

Taking January and February 2023 relatively easy, Tickhill-based ‘Ukulele Bailey’ and ‘Little Terry’ creator Tez Dunn plans more of the same in 2023 with gigs, festivals and radio play already in the preparation stage.

