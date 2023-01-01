Nottinghamshire Police officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe could help with their inquiries into the crime.

The hairdressers, on Carolgate, Retford, was burgled on December 26, at about 1.50am.

Multiple items were stolen from inside after the offender forced open a locked side door.

Police are looking to identify this man after a salon was broken into.

The burglar then fled the scene with the items, with the salon owner making the discovery later that morning.

PC Carl Forman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This burglary took place in the early hours of the morning after a day in which people will have been celebrating the festivities.

“Finding out your property has been burgled is a deeply upsetting experience that can also have wider implications to people’s livelihoods.

“It should go without saying but this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

“We’d ask that anyone who recognises the man in this picture gets in touch, as we believe he may have information that could assist our investigation.”

