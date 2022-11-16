Watch the moment a teen singer is announced as winner of Worksop's Got Talent 2022

This year’s show was hosted by TikTok star Sakara Bell and Team GB diver Jack Haslam as 13 talented performers took to the stage at North Notts Arena.

Unlike previous years, this year saw eight new contestants and the return of five previous contestants as they battled against each other with a Best of British theme to their talents.

Connie Emery, aged 15, was left speechless after being chosen as the winner of Worksop’s Got Talent 2022 following her pitch-perfect performance of Kelly Clarkson’s A Moment Like This.

Connie Emery, aged 15, was the winner of Worksop's Got Talent 2022. Photo: Dusk Photography.

And it was not the first time young Connie has been awarded the title after also winning the talent contest in 2018 with her performance of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

The latest show now marks an outstanding £101,456 raised for blindness charity Retina UK in its six years of running, thanks to event organiser James Clarke.

A panel of celebrity judges featuring Dreamboys dancer Pjay Finch, model Sam Reece, Youtube star Alex Crockford and Emmerdale actor Dean Andrews each gave feedback the acts, and were ultimately the ones to choose the winner.

A total of 13 contestants graced the stage with their talent. Credit: Dusk Photography

The public were asked to vote for their favourite contestant to enter the top three finalists, which saw this year’s runners-up as 12-year-old Declan Wheeldon with his song and dance performance of Billy Elliot’s Electricity, and All Starz dance troupe, who won last year’s show.

Throughout the evening, a number of celebrities shared messages of good luck, including Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reeves, The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, TV presenter Richard Madely, journalist Piers Morgan and even former prime minister Boris Johnson.

James said: “I couldn't be happier with how our sixth show went.

“From talented performers to Boris Johnson popping up, our spectacular show had it all.

“I'm so pleased Worksop's Got Talent has now passed £100,000 for Retina UK.”