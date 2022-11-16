Retford Christmas lights switch on and Christmas market is back and bigger than ever

The 2022 Retford Christmas Market and Lights Switch On is taking place on Sunday, November 27, from 10am to 6pm.

Retford Town Hall will have craft stalls in the Ballroom, Council Chamber and the Buttermarket where there will be a Café supplied by the WI.

Santa will be in his grotto in the Town Hall Chairman’s room after arriving and saying hello on stage at noon.

Retford Christmas tree outside Retford Town Hall

The Grove Methodist Church will have their Star Festival open and, at 2pm, will include a performance from The Worksop Salvation Army Band.

The famous St Swithun’s Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival will be open and there will be the usual brilliant line-up on stage following the opening service at 10.30am.

There will be a short civic ceremony featuring Bassetlaw District Council chair, Coun Madelaine Richardson, and Retford Mayor, Coun Sue Shaw, and then Santa with his Little Helper will switch on the lights at 5pm.

Entry forms and the entry box for Santa’s Little Helper will be available outside Santa’s Grotto in the Town Hall between noon and 3pm.

The switch on will be followed by a performance by Slade-tribute band, Slyde, before the market closes at 6pm.

Also on Saturday, November 19, Retford Big Market Day will again welcome great entertainment for families including a Christmas cracker and tree decorations workshop and fun and frolics from the Circus elf.