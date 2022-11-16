Santa himself will once again be visiting and setting up in his grotto every weekend starting from Saturday, November 26, all the way until Christmas.

Every child who visits will receive a gift and be able to take part in the Christmas crafting sessions, all included in their Santa ticket.

The stunning archaeological park will host a new festive family trail allowing children of all ages to hunt for the hidden handmade reindeer.

Creswell Crags under snow

Each reindeer will have a secret letter children can use to spell a festive word and everyone taking part in the trail will receive a treat on completion.

Creswell Crags Café will be serving its winter menu including homemade soup, paninis and a selection of Christmas-inspired cakes supplied by local suppliers including Bakewell Bakery and 4eyes Patisserie.

Hannah Steggles, Creswell Crags head of public engagement, said: “It’s sure to be an incredible Christmas, and we cannot wait to welcome all our visitors.

“Obviously, we’re very grateful to Santa for setting up his grotto in our museum building once again, he really does seem to like visiting here as he’s been coming for more than 20 years.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to see him, it's always wonderful to see the same families back again, and often with new children in tow.