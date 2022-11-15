It takes place on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 10am and is organised by Worksop Harriers and the Worksop Cancer Research UK Committee.

At approximately five miles long, this family friendly run or walk starts at Worksop College and is open to everyone.

Runners must be over 14. Children under the age of 14 may take part in the walk but must be accompanied by an adult.

The five mile course starts at Worksop College

The course consists of a fully marshaled circular route comprising mostly of undulating trails with small sections of tarmac.

All money raised from the event will go to the Worksop Cancer Research UK Committee in memory of Gerald Story.

Gerald was the President of Cancer Research UK in Worksop and was a founder member of the committee.

His very keen interest in running, also led to him being the founder member of Worksop Harriers & AC.

Worksop Harriers & AC, which was founded in 1949, is an athletics club catering for novices and experienced athletes alike and it offers a range of training sessions.

There are only 300 places available so get in there quick if you would like to take part.

Entry costs £8 for adults and £4 for children.

Dogs are welcome on a lead and fancy dress is optional.

To sign up visit www.runbritain.com or to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/geraldstorymemorialfunrun