In late 2021, the Health and Wellbeing team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital (DBTH) developed a ‘Know Your Numbers’ service, giving colleagues easy access to blood pressure checks and signposting to further support if required.

Katie Smith, Health and Wellbeing and Know Your Numbers coordinator, works with departments directly to offer this service, speaking to the relevant managers and setting-up pop-up clinics in areas where people go for a break.

The ambition is to give colleagues easy access to these healthy checks, ensuring they have every opportunity to know their numbers.

Katie said: “Due to the nature of our work in the Trust, colleagues don’t always get the chance to leave the ward or their service area.

"As such, we are bringing wellbeing services to staff, offering to check their blood pressure and their body mass index (BMI), as well as advice for follow-ups.

“It’s about giving staff that awareness and ability to take a proactive approach to their own health.

“The nature of our jobs mean that we are all very good at looking after other people, but sometimes we do not show the same care to ourselves – and this needs to change.

“If we pick up that a colleagues’ blood pressure is high, we can then give the advice that needs to be given, get them to go to their local practice and look at how we can support in their workplace.

"By offering this service, we may be picking up potential issues earlier, and at time when whatever the issue is can be solved with some timely advice and signposting.”

The project is funded for 12 months by South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System (SYB ICS) and the clinics take place across all three sites, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital, and Montagu Hospital, as well as the Trust’s external locations.

