Police were called to The Canch park, off Priorswell Road, Worksop, at around 2.10am on Monday, November 14, and they arrested a suspect shortly afterwards.

Vasile Ciocodan, of Cheapside, Worksop, is expected to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday, November 16) charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and robbery.

Detective Sergeant Nicola Faulkner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim and specially trained officers are supporting her.

“I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect and our investigation continues.