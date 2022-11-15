Clumber Park near Worksop is among the top 10 National Trust sites according to tricycle provider

If you’re looking for new places to adventure to this winter, one of UK’s the leading tricycle providers, Jorvik Tricycles, has whittled down the National Trusts hundreds of historic buildings, gardens, parks, castles, monuments and nature reserves to just a few favourites.

In order to determine the top ten National Trust sites, Jorvik Tricycles looked at the estimated monthly google searches for every site across the UK.

And Clumber Park took the number eight spot.

Clumber Park is among the top ten National Trust sites in the UK

Clumber Park in Worksop got 38,000 estimated monthly google searches.

Clumber Park is an ideal spot for families on a fresh Spring day.

With a discovery centre and 3,800 acres of parkland, there is endless amount of fun to be had and plenty for the kids to explore. They also have more than 20 miles of cycling trails on varying terrain. You can either bring your own bike or tricycle, or hire a bike from their cycle hub.

If you live in the nearby area, Clumber Park have organised walking, running and wellbeing sessions to encourage people to get outside, get active and socialise with new people.

The National Trust is a charity that aims to preserve our heritage by caring for and protecting our historic properties and expansive green spaces.