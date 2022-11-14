Events also took place in Retford and smaller towns and villages as people turned out to pay their respects.

Posting on its Facebook page, the Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Worksop remembers! The town comes together, councillors, scouts, guides, veterans, armed forces, Royal British Legion, veterans groups, Bassetlaw District Council, so many people so many memories and stories to tell.

"A big thank you to everyone for being here, lest we forget.”

Coun Tony Eaton, Bassetlaw Council Armed Forces champion and member for Worksop South, said: “I laid a wreath on behalf of my role as Bassetlaw armed forces champion and also a cross for my dad and Ken Beard, both RAF.”

Events also took place on Friday, November 11, to mark Armistice Day, including at Nottinghamshire Police headquarters where officers and staff stood in silence and laid wreaths at the force’s war memorial.

