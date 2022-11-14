News you can trust since 1895
Coun Tony Eaton, Bassetlaw District Council armed forces champion at the Worksop Remembrance event

Hundreds turn out for Remembrance Day parades across Bassetlaw

People turned out in huge numbers in towns and villages across Bassetlaw to remember local and national war heroes on Remembrance Day.

Events also took place in Retford and smaller towns and villages as people turned out to pay their respects.

Posting on its Facebook page, the Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Worksop remembers! The town comes together, councillors, scouts, guides, veterans, armed forces, Royal British Legion, veterans groups, Bassetlaw District Council, so many people so many memories and stories to tell.

"A big thank you to everyone for being here, lest we forget.”

Coun Tony Eaton, Bassetlaw Council Armed Forces champion and member for Worksop South, said: “I laid a wreath on behalf of my role as Bassetlaw armed forces champion and also a cross for my dad and Ken Beard, both RAF.”

Events also took place on Friday, November 11, to mark Armistice Day, including at Nottinghamshire Police headquarters where officers and staff stood in silence and laid wreaths at the force’s war memorial.

1. Worksop

The wreath laid by Coun Tony Eaton at the Worksop service

2. Worksop

Flags are lowered during the Remembrance service in Worsop. Photo: Worksop Royal British Legion Facebook

3. Worksop

Coun Tony Eaton with a representative of the armed forces at the Worksop remembrance parade

4. Nottinghamshire Police HQ

Officers and staff at Nottinghamshire Police marked Armistice Day with a service at the force headquarters

