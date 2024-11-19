Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ring in the festive season with one of 2024’s biggest pop superstars on Netflix in December 🎄

Sabrina Carpenter is set to host her first Christmas special on Netflix this season.

The special is set to see the pop superstar undertake a series of duets from chart toppers past-and-present alongside sketches akin to a variety show.

But who are those duets you can expect from ‘A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter’?

Sabrina Carpenter’s meteoric 2024 is set to continue throughout the festive period, with the ‘Short ‘n’ Sweet’ singer taking over Netflix for ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ special.

Taking beats from earlier Netflix seasonal specials, including ‘A Very Murray Christmas’ in 2015, Carpenter is set to ring in Christmas 2024 with a variety of musicians and television personalities, while Carpenter herself will be performing songs from her festive EP, ‘fruitcake.’

Speaking about her involvement in the Netflix special, Carpenter revealed how this time of the year has “always been so special to me” and that she’s excited to bring to viewers her take on a seasonal variety show.

Carpenter said: “infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

Could this therefore be the first of an annual holiday tradition for Sabrina Carpenter, who is set to arrive in the United Kingdom as part of the European leg of her ‘Short ‘n’ Sweet’ tour in the New Year?

Let the speculation begin - and while that’s happening, let’s take a look at who is set to feature in ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ before it arrives on Netflix on December 7 2024.

What is ‘Sabrina Carpenter’s Holiday Special’ about?

Sabrina Carpenter is set to host her first Christmas special on Netflix this year, with the release of 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter' from December 7 2024. | Netflix/Tudum

Netflix is touting the special as “a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers.

“This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

What guests are set to feature in ‘Sabrina Carpenter’s Holiday Special’?

There’s set to be some stunning duets on the Netflix special, with big names including Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain and Kali Uchis joined by special guest appearances from Cara Delvingne, Sean Astin, Jillian Bell, Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter and Owen Thiele.

‘A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter’ arrives on Netflix in the United Kingdom on December 7 2024 at 2:00am. Those without a Netflix subscription can join for as little as £4.99 per month - visit the official Netflix website for more details and other membership plans.