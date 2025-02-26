The win comes 24 hours after her producer, A.G Cook, earned Producer of the Year at the BRITs 🎶🎤🏆

Charli XCX has already won big ahead of this year’s BRIT Awards ceremony in London.

The ‘brat’ artist has won the prestigious BRITs Songwriter of the Year award.

The win comes as the singer leads the field of nominees at this year’s ceremony, taking place on March 1 2025 in London.

The incomparable Charli XCX , who many view as one to watch sweep this year’s event after becoming the most nominated artist at this year’s ceremony, has been named the recipient of the prestigious BRITs Songwriter of the Year award.

Charli XCX has won the first of what hopefully will be a number of BRIT awards ahead of this weekend’s event. | Henry Redcliffe

The BRITs Songwriter of the Year award, which recognizes exceptional talent in songwriting, is selected by a panel of industry experts. Previous winners include Ed Sheeran, Kid Harpoon, and RAYE, who took home the award in 2024.

Her sixth studio album brat, released in June, has been hailed as the most critically acclaimed album of the year, landing at Number 1 on the UK Official Album Chart in October. The album was also nominated for the 2024 Mercury Prize .

The track "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish topped the UK Official Singles Chart, making Charli the first British artist to reach Number 1 in 2024.

Damian Christian , Managing Director at Atlantic Records, praised Charli’s impact, saying, “Charli has had an undeniable year, taking her experimental brand of electronic and pop from underground raves to the heart of mainstream culture.

Her songwriting is bold, innovative, and a driving force in reshaping pop music. Her global hit Brat has taken her craft to new heights, and this recognition is well deserved.”

Charli's success is further celebrated with her longtime collaborator A. G. Cook winning the BRITs Producer of the Year award this year, with the singer hoping to pick up Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Dance Act, and Pop Act later this week.