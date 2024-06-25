Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scores of ukulele players are set to descend on Worksop for the third annual jamboree DukeFest.

The ukulele festival in Worksop returns on Friday and is already a sold out event.

As well as the usual open mic spots, pop-up play-along sessions and fun for both players and non-players a mass busking session will also take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Crossland from the Dukeries Ukeries said: “We are holding a mass busking session on Bridge Street between 1pm and 3pm. We are expecting to have more than 30 players joining us for this mass busking session, travelling from far and wide - that has to be a record for Worksop.

The Dukeries Ukeries, a Worksop-based group, at Worksop's first ukulele festival.

“This will raise funds for the East Midlands Ukulele Project. The Project aims are to use the ukulele to help build communities, combat loneliness and promote positive mental wellbeing, donating ukuleles to libraries, schools and community groups as well as running workshops and organising events.”

The group played mostly on Zoom until May 2021 and now there’s no stopping them.

The group welcome players of all abilities and practice weekly at the local cricket club and gig whenever they can.

Over the last few years the festival has attracted players from across the world.