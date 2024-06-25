Buskers to descend on Worksop for ukulele festival
The ukulele festival in Worksop returns on Friday and is already a sold out event.
As well as the usual open mic spots, pop-up play-along sessions and fun for both players and non-players a mass busking session will also take place.
Amanda Crossland from the Dukeries Ukeries said: “We are holding a mass busking session on Bridge Street between 1pm and 3pm. We are expecting to have more than 30 players joining us for this mass busking session, travelling from far and wide - that has to be a record for Worksop.
“This will raise funds for the East Midlands Ukulele Project. The Project aims are to use the ukulele to help build communities, combat loneliness and promote positive mental wellbeing, donating ukuleles to libraries, schools and community groups as well as running workshops and organising events.”
The group played mostly on Zoom until May 2021 and now there’s no stopping them.
The group welcome players of all abilities and practice weekly at the local cricket club and gig whenever they can.
Over the last few years the festival has attracted players from across the world.
To find out more by emailing [email protected] or visiting facebook.com/groups/3137835662949116
