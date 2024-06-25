Commendation for Bassetlaw police inspector for work to reduce violence against women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bassetlaw police inspector has been commended for her outstanding work to reduce violence against women and girls.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, the district commander for Bassetlaw, received the accolade at the Chief Constable’s Commendations on Tuesday (June 18) at a ceremony held at Nottinghamshire Police’s headquarters in Arnold.

Inspector Crawford said: “I’m honoured to have been nominated by colleagues and awarded by the chief constable. I am passionate and committed to tackling crime and especially violence against women and girls and it was heartening to hear that my creativity and determination has been recognised. I am passionate about serving the community of Bassetlaw and have a wonderful team around me to help deliver an outstanding service.”

Inspector Crawford was commended for her dedication to building trust and confidence in communities and for her outstanding work to reduce violence against women and girls by addressing issues head on and creating solutions such as the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign.

Inspector Hayley Crawford was praised at the Chief Constable’s Commendations

Ask for Angela is a scheme used across the world and means anyone on a date which isn’t going as planned or is feeling unsafe and in danger can use the codeword to ask for help.

The scheme was created back in 2016 by Inspector Crawford as part of a wider project to decrease sexual violence and abuse.

Officers also heard how Hayley’s colleagues and team members admire her tenacity in tackling sensitive and complex issues, as she navigates them with grace and determination.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell praised all the recipients for their outstanding investigations and achievements. She said: “It was an immense privilege to recognise and celebrate the outstanding commitment, perseverance and determination in difficult circumstances of so many colleagues.

"We have made a firm commitment to fighting crime, protecting vulnerable people and ensuring our communities feel safe and listened to, and those receiving commendations should all be proud of their achievements and the difference they have made to local communities.”

The event recognised more than 70 officers and staff who have gone above and beyond to help make Nottinghamshire a safer place to live, work and visit.