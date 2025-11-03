Britpop classics given classical treatment in Nottingham show

'Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released': Alex James

The biggest hits of the Britpop era will come to life with the epic scale of a full live orchestra in a new show led by Blur’s Alex James in Nottingham.

The show takes the best songs from a golden age of British music – classic tunes from acts including Blur, Oasis, Pulp, Supergrass and The Verve – and performs them in a powerful symphonic format with a live band and guest vocalists alongside the London Concert Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Joining James on stage will be an all-star guest line-up including Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica and Gary Stringer of Reef, with more names to be announced soon.

Blur bassist Alex James, who created the show, which had its world premiere at this summer’s Big Feastival in front of more than 20,000 fans, said: “Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids' generation too. Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick-ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Big Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

A celebration of one of British music’s most beloved eras, Britpop Classical aims to transform familiar anthems into “something fresh, ambitious and emotionally resonant”.

The show is produced by RG Live, which has ave joined forces with Metropolis Music and Cuffe & Taylor to promote the UK tour.

Owen Kent, director of Events at RG Live, added: “The energy at Big Feastival was off the scale - the crowd reaction made it instantly clear we had something special on our hands. Britpop Classical takes songs that people already love and reimagines them in a way that’s powerful, and totally exhilarating.”

The show comes to the Royal Concert Hall on March 17. It is recommended for ages 16 and above. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.