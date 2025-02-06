Footage shows Omar Harris deliberately crashing into a scooter rider, throwing him off, before flipping his vehicle onto its side and into a house.

Dramatic footage shows the moment a man deliberately smashed into a scooter rider, before flipping his car onto its side and into a house.

On August 1, Omar Harris was called by his girlfriend to Eagle Way in Northstowe after an argument she was having with the victim began to escalate.

While on route to the street, Harris crashed into a parked Fiat 500 in Stirling Road causing considerable damage to the vehicle but failed to stop and report it.

Omar Harris' Kia after the incident. | Cambridgeshire Police

When he arrived in Eagle Way, Harris mounted the pavement in his black Kia, throwing the victim off his scooter, before flipping the vehicle onto its side and into a house.

Harris got out of the vehicle unharmed, while the victim, in his 20s, fled the scene on foot. The victim suffered superficial injuries to his legs, arms and back.

On February 3, at Peterborough Crown Court, Omar Harris, 33, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison after previously pleading guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving. He is also disqualified from driving for a year and 10 months and has been given an indefinite restraining order not to contact the victim.

Detective Constable Callum Fullwood, who investigated, said: “The level of violence used by Harris in this case was appalling. He used his car as a weapon and can consider himself lucky that no one was killed and that no other innocent members of the public were injured by his reckless actions.”