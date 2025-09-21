Worksop Town Reserves lose in the rain

Josh Sinclair in action on a dry day!

Worksop Town Reserves suffered a 4-1 home defeat to AFC Bentley at the weekend.

This match was marred by torrential rain throughout, at one point turning my match notes to mush, so apologies for any errors. The weather kept the crowd down to a brave 25 souls huddled in the grandstand.

Worksop started strongly and Alex Russell fired in after only five minutes. The equaliser from Bentley came just 10 minutes later as Haris DiabagateI scored after a quick break. Worksop had a number of goal attempts saved after this as Abdy and Slater in particular bombarded the visiting keeper. All this effort was undone as Bentley were awarded a penalty on the half hour mark which Deven Hannon duly converted to put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

Jack Watts had to be replaced by Samir Arrian at this point as he limped off. Russell and Slater made tracks to find a leveller before the break but were unsuccessful.

Rodzos, back in goal after missing last week due to injury.

As the teams ventured out once more into the deluge, Elliott Probert had replaced Will Bates. Shortly after the restart Buttery and Conners replaced Brennan and Gordons, and within minutes Ireson came on for Slater. Abdy fired a free kick over the bar before disaster struck in the shape of Luke Farrar putting Bentley 3-1 up.

As even the visiting Goalkeeper and Linesman were complaining of the icy rain and just how much longer was left Craig Aspinall banged in a fourth goal for Bentley and, blessed relief, the final whistle blew, and we could all head into the warm and dry clubhouse.

A disappointing outcome but the conditions were extreme and the bigger, stronger, Bentley team played them better. Worksop will have a chance to improve next Saturday (27th) as the visit Bentley in the League Cup.