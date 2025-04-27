Purkiss on the attack in last home game.

Worksop Town reserves end the season with a defeat after going down 3-0 at Rossington Main.

Worksop Town Reserves in their final game of the season, faced the trip to relegation battlers, Rossington, without nine of their regulars, seven being on first team duty at Blyth Spartans and two away on holiday. In addition one broke down en route, so it was very much a baptism of fire for the newer recruits from the U-21 squad. At kick off there was just one sub on the bench, a disadvantage on a warm afternoon.

Goalkeeper Joseph Portman-Brooks made a nervous start, but settled later while youngster Conor Gordons was steady throughout. Yahir Barros had a shot saved before the home team took the lead through George Noble after 5 minutes. Rossington started off on top and had a few chances to add to the score before Jamie Purkiss raced on to a long ball from Ollie Ellery to force a corner which came to nought. Harry Roddis pulled a free kick wide and Jamie Mudd had a shot saved. Worksop then had the ball in the net but this was immediately “chalked off”, the Referee claiming that the ball had been kicked out of the ‘keeper’s hand.

Barros shot over and Roddis fired wide from distance while at the other end Portman-Brooks saved well from a corner. Two quick goals on 40 minutes from Greg Young and 45 minutes from Harvey Yates put the home side 3-0 up at the half time break.

The second half opened with Worksop looking a lot steadier and George Jenkinson forced a corner and then missed a good chance with only the goalkeeper to beat. Roddis then had a run and shot. On 60 minutes sole substitute Alex Russell came on for Noah Kilcoyne.

Worksop then had a flurry of chances as Purkiss had an effort pushed round the post, Russell shot straight at the ‘keeper, Mudd put a cross behind the goal and then Roddis shot wide from a pinpoint centre from Mudd..

Worksop were well on top but just couldn’t finish. Jenkinson pressed the ‘keeper who managed to push the ball back onto the forward who couldn’t then prevent it rebounding out for a goal kick. As the final minutes ticked away Mudd passed up on an open goal and a spectator behind me remarked that Worksop could have had 9!

In spite of this setback Worksop have done well to finish in the top six in their very first season at Step 7 and can look forward to making more progress next year. It has been a pleasure to watch these youngsters “bloom and grow”, they have all been a credit to Worksop Town FC.