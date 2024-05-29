Worksop Town boss Craig Parry believes his side can kick off on after successful first season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop Town boss Craig Parry belives his side has learned a lot and can kick on next season after enjoying a successful first season back in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, writes Ronnie Langhorne.

The Tigers finished fifth before losing out on promotion in the play-offs and Parry said: “I thought the season as a whole was very positive.

“Now we’ve entered the summer, I think we can look back and reflect on it as a success.

“It was our first time back in this league and obviously finishing in a play-off position is a credit to everyone at the club.”

Boss Craig Parry looks on as Tigers beat Warrington Rylands. Photo: Richard Bierton.

Parry’s side also made the first round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time since the 2001/02 season.

Reflecting on that huge achievement, he said: “Also taking the club into the first round of the FA Cup, making great memories away at Stockport was a special journey.

“We came up against some tough teams before getting to Stockport but once we got there it was a great day.

“I thought we gave a good account of ourselves too. We had a game plan, we stuck to it and we were in the game.

“Fair play to them though, they’ve gone on and won the league themselves. They’re an unbelievable side and after one or two changes they took real control of the game.”

The Tigers also grabbed silverware, winning the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup for a competition joint record 14th time.

Parry spoke about the importance of the competition to him, saying: “I made it clear at the start of the season that in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup we would be going strong in every game.

“We know there’s a record to be broken which we wanted to equal this year and now we’ll go into next year looking to break it.

“It was a good run, I’m pleased with it and, again, it was a special moment for the players and the families at Hillsborough.”

Finally, Parry looked ahead to the new season as the Tigers have their sights set on promotion to the National League North.

He said: “I think we’ve learnt a lot this year, learnt how big and difficult a jump this league is, what we’ve come into.

“We’ve learnt we have to adapt, we won’t get it all our own way.

“What this year has done is give us an insight into what it’ll take and how to get out of this league and be successful and to develop as a club.