Triathlete Adrian tackles two challenges in a six day blitz.

As the triathlon season slows down many athletes are basking in their achievements over the warmer summer months.

Some take on a late season event as a final hurray but not Adrian Hopkinson.

A seasoned triathlete from the Bassetlaw triathlon club and one never to back away from a challenge he opted for two challenges within the space of six days.Starting with the Weymouth 70.3 Ironman.

Situated off the World Heritage Site Jurassic Coast, this race is a first-timer favourite, featuring sandy beaches, spectacular coastline and the stunning Dorset countryside.

Triathlete Ady Hopkinson finishes the Ironman 70.3 at Weymouth

The one-loop 1.2 mile sea swim course composed of one clockwise lap in a triangle layout. Swim straight out away from Weymouth's beach and two right turns later you will be headed back to transition. Following that the one-loop 56-mile bike course consisted of one anti-clockwise loop through the rolling Dorset Countryside up North to King's Stag and back to Weymouth via the towns of Godmanstone and Dorchester leading onto the two and a half loop 13.1 mile run course begins with a run from Lodmoor Country Park to the finish area, along Weymouth's esplanade. This provided a spectator friendly run course with support from family and friends.

Finishing the race in a more than respectable time of 5 hours and 16 minutes Adrian commented: “Ironman Weymouth 70.3 is a beautiful race along the Jurassic Coast line, well organised and well supported. The conditions were perfect, a little hiccup after a pb swim for the distance when I jumped on my bike to discover a flat tyre, a broken valve.

"After the amazing mechanics fixed it I was on my way for a steady bike leg. The incident only cost me 10 mins and I went on to run a pb half marathon along the promenade. A good day out! “

Most triathletes would then head home, relax and possible celebrate with a glass of something with their feet up. Not for Adrian though. Six days later and back home in Worksop it was off to Sherwood Pines for the Rasselback Backyard Ultra race.

Ady Hopkinson finishes his 24 hour, 100 mile ultra challenge

The premise is simple: the event has no fixed length in time or distance, you just have to run the same 4.19-mile loop every hour and you run until you can’t run anymore. The winner is found when they are the last runner standing.

The event may last 10 hours or it may last 80 hours, you just never know what will happen in a Back Yard Ultra. The route in Sherwood Forest ran through a mix of forest trails single paths and forest access roads. Underfoot was a mix of natural woodland and gravel tracks.

The route had the possibility of changing depending on the Forestry Commission’s needs at the time, but it was always be of the same length and character. Over a 24-hour period starting at 12.00 noon on Saturday Adrian applied himself to his aim to run 100 miles which he duly achieved, stepping out of the race to let the remain few runners fight it out to be last man standing.

A few days after the event having had time to recover and reflect Ady said: “My target was 100 miles, 24 laps. Off the back of a hard 70.3 the week before I know it was going to be challenging and it was but didn't come by the way of fatigue.

"It was the relentless torrential rain and sleep deprivation that was the hardest part. My feet took a pounding. There was no way of keeping them dry. I knew it became the mind of matter. I managed to hit the 24-lap mark. 24 hours of running 100.56 miles. The only limits are the ones you set yourself.”