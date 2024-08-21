Promoted Worksop Town Reserves impress in defeat to leaders Dinnington Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Promoted Worksop Town Reserves were unlucky to lose their opening Central Midlands Alliance Premier North game as they went down 2-1 in making made their bow in the higher division against table-topping Dinnington Town on Saturday.

It was a big day for Worksop’s young Reserve team, who were Sheffield Cup winners, League Cup finalists and promoted from Division One North last season.

A good following from Dinnington joined the Sandy Lane regulars so that around 100 fans enjoyed a warm sunny afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were concerns that the Worksop youngsters might struggle.

Worksop Town Lift the Sheffield Saturday Trophy for 2023-24

This thought was reinforced when Jack Appleyard scored for the visitors in the opening minutes.

But the youngsters took this in their stride and chances were made by Max Eastwood, Pharrell Waite and Rosti Yaremenko to name but three.

The visitors’ goal was bombarded until in the middle of the first half Max Eastwood grabbed the equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers then looked to take the lead, but the woodwork and some stout defending kept the score to 1-1 at the break.

Dinnington had a few old heads in their side, including ex-Worksop player Danny Booth. And these came to the fore in the second period as the youngsters visibly tired.

Even so, Bobby Lofthouse in the Worksop goal dealt with whatever came his way.

So it was unfortunate that an effort going wide from Dinnington’s Logan Liggins, was deflected into his own net by defender Ethan Slater, who had enjoyed a sterling game until then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrese Bailey-Green and Oscar Clarke came on for Pharrell Waite and Abdul Asad as Worksop looked for fresh legs in the afternoon heat, but Dinnington worked hard to preserve their lead and make it four wins from four matches.

But it would appear the Worksop lads will have no problems with the step up after this very encouraging performance and are next at home against Woodhouse Colts on Tuesday, 27th August.