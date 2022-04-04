Xbox put on 16 bouts during their latest show, with the club's youngsters impressing.

It featured 16 bouts with fighters from the age of 10 to seniors. Losing only two fights on the night it’s fair to say the show was a big KO punch for the local team.

With many debuts on the show for the first time and ending with the more experienced fighters the full crowd at Stanley Street definitely got their money's worth.

Stand out performances on the night was rising star Aryan Nazari (15). Nazari was in the squared circle with a slick fighter from Malmesbury ABC.

Finding a place for his sharp jab from the first bell Nazari danced and jabbed his way to a clear unanimous victory over the rugged come forward opponent.

Also shining bright was young prospects Cydney White and also Xbox’s Robbie Finnie whose slick movement certainly got the crowd on their feet.

Head coach Chris Boyle said: “On the back of last week’s pro show I’m really really proud of these guys today.

“I feel they are all inspired by what can be achieved if they put their minds to it and dedicate themselves to their craft.

“I thought Aryan Nazari was first class with his punch picking and I see a huge future for Aryan who’s been with me since five years-old and is now nearly 16.

“The first timers were fantastic and the confidence they’ve shown is just great to see.”