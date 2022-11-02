She was on the GBM show and beat super flyweight opponent Buchra El Quaissi from Spain on a points decision.

“Buchra was a great test for me,” sasid Micola.

“She gave me a good six round fight where I had to use my boxing skills to adjust to her style of fighting and my fitness through the rounds.

Nicola Hopewell celebrates win in Doncaster - photo by Clive Wood.

“She was on the Boxxer all female show earlier in the month. When I was at the show watching her fight live earlier in October, I didn’t know I would be boxing her myself.

“She was a very durable opponent who came to try and get the win. She had an even record ahead of the fight of three wins, three draws and three losses.

“I had my whole team with me on the night - my boxing trainers Gil White and Daz Medcalf, my manager Joe Elfidh and my S&C coach Marfisia Lanza.

“Having such a supportive team is so important in the sport and I cant thank them enough.

Advertisement

“I also had nearly 70 people come to Doncaster Dome to support me on Friday including family, friends and sponsors who again I cant thank them enough for all their support.”