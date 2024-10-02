Worksop Town knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by 10-men King's Lynn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop Town were knocked out of the FA Cup by 10-men King’s Lynn on penalties in the third qualifying round replay at The Walks on Tuesday night.

The sides had drawn 1-1 in the initial tie on Saturday and the replay ended goalless before the Linnets kept their nerve to get bthrough extra time a man short after a red card and then go through 4-3 on spot kicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers boss Craig Parry said: “I’m disappointed not to be in the next round.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But the lads should be so proud of themselves as we took a side that’s full-time all the way to penalties, and we know what penalties are like. It’s a lottery at the end of the day.

Hanza Bencherif challenges Paul Jones in the replay. Photo by Richard Bierton.

“But I think performance-wise, what we have done over the two games has been exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re motivated every game, and I don’t think last night's result will affect our motivation because we know our goal is always to do the best we can and try to reach our maximum potential over the course of the season.

“We’ve got an unbelievable squad with great togetherness within the changing room and we will be playing every game week by week, day by day, game by game to maximise our potential – and our potential is to achieve promotion this season.”

King’s Lynn started quickly as a brilliant pass from Freddie Sass to Dylan Crowe on the right flank set up a dangerous low cross that took a deflection which was narrowly kept out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Finlay Barnes wasted the follow-up, scuffing his shot high and wide from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Crowe then picked up the ball on the right and delivered a well-weighted pass to the onrushing McCammon, who drove into the box, but his effort fizzed just wide of the far post.

Worksop then had their first big chance of the game, with Paul Jones coming to the rescue with a fantastic save, denying Bramall after he got in behind the defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King’s Lynn were reduced to 10 men in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the second half as Ross Crane was given a second yellow for a late challenge, as the game went into extra-time.

Worksop started to pile on the pressure with the man advantage as Jones made another save to deny Liam Hughes from close range.

The Linnets still had chances, despite being a man down as Josh Coulson won the first contact from a free kick, but Greg Taylor was just too far back to tap it in at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the two teams couldn’t be separated for the whole of the 120-minute game, and it had to be decided by penalties.

Coulson scored the winning penalty, with the Tigers missing two penalties and Malkowski only saving one of theirs.

Worksop return to cup action this Saturday with the FA Trophy as they face St Ives at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.