Worksop Town bring losing streak to an end

Worksop Town came from behind to beat Shildon 2-1 and end a three game losing streak in the process.

Worksop reacted well to their one-nil defeat to Lincoln United on Saturday with a strong first-half performance as the Tigers looked to take the game to their opponents, who were unbeaten in five league games.

James Baxendale had an early shot saved by Shaun Newbrook, before Newbrook kept out a Steven McDonnell shot.

Adam Watson then denied the Railwaymen on two occasions as the clock approached the quarter mark.

Baxendale and McDonnell then saw efforts saved by the goalkeeper before Worksop almost gifted Shildon the opener.But Shildon opened the scoring six minutes into the second period when an unmarked Billy Greulich-Smith slotted home from a free-kick.

However, Worksop equalised on 56 minutes, as Adan Watson rose highest to head Baxendale’s delivery past Newbrook.

Shildon’s afternoon then got worse on the hour, as Aiden Heywood picked up a second yellow card for fouling McDonnell in the box.

But McDonnell stepped up and saw his penalty cannon off the underside of the bar before the Railwaymen cleared.

On 71 minutes, Worksop went added in the fixture through Lewis Gibbens.

A stray delivery into the box was recovered by Jake Picton, who whipped a cross towards the front post where Gibbens stuck out a toe-end to poke the ball into the bottom corner.