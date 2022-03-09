Worksop Town boss Craig Parry on why there are no easy games coming up

Craig Parry expects a tough end to the season for Worksop Town.

Hebburn sit in 12th with only one win from their last six games, but Parry said that his side must take the game to their opponents to remain in touch with the play-offs.

“There are no games from now until the end of the season that are going to be easy,” he said. “It is such a hard run-in and we’re in with a very small chance of hope and we have got to keep that hope going every single week.

“We must prepare and look ahead and look at how they play and come up with a game plan to how we get maximum points – it is just another game, and we will see how we get on.

“We need to find a way of getting back to the way we were playing that got us into this position and this moment in time, that is what we are planning this week.”

The Tigers drew 1-1 with Hebburn in the reverse fixture, with the now-departed Zayn Hakeem equalising late for Worksop, who saw Ben Turner be sent off in the first period.

He added: “We looked at what they did at our place, but you cannot take what you learnt from those games into these next nine games.

“We will be going up there with a game plan to see how many points we can get.”

Tigers go into the game in confident mood following their late 2-1 win at Pontefract Collieries last time out.