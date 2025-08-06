​Tigers all set for National League North opener

Action from Saturday's draw with Scunthorpe. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill.

​Worksop Town get their National League North adventure off and running this weekend as they visit Macclesfield in the opening game of the season.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Both sides earned promotion from the Northern Premier League last season, with champions Macclesfield having seen a change of management over the summer with John Rooney replacing Forest Green-bound Robbie Savage.

Tigers finished pre-season with a 1-1 draw to National League Scunthorpe United at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And assistant manager Luke Jeffs was pleased with Town’s performance ahead of the first league game.

He said: “It was a good performance, I think anyone who watched that game knows that we could have nicked it and we showed a lot of endeavour.

“We didn’t really say too much at half time other than to keep to our strengths and I believe the main factor in us getting back into the game was that we worked so hard for each other.

“Everyone’s excited to get started in a new league, and they’re champing at the bit for next Saturday so roll on a week’s time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors found the breakthrough in the 41st minute. Callum Roberts weaved through several defenders and struck a deflected effort that proved too difficult for the trialist Worksop keeper to keep out.

Worksop responded with determination. Luke Waterfall headed narrowly wide from a corner, then moments later made a crucial block on the line to deny Roberts a second, with the keeper beaten.

The equaliser came in the 61st minute. Jordan Burrow did well to get into the six-yard box and laid it off for Aleks Starcenko, who finished from close range to level the score and ensure a share of the spoils.

Following Saturday’s opener at Macclesfield, Worksop will then host Kidderminster Harriers in their opening home game a week later.