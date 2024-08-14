Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SJR Worksop Women went down 3-1 at Lincoln United in Tuesday in a game that was much closer than the score suggests.

“It was a a bit of a sickener really as we could have got more out of it,” said SJR chairman Andrew Guest.

“We had some good compliments, including 'looking more than equipped for Tier 5' from Lincoln.

“They cheered like they had won the FA Cup when they scored and were worried for most of that game.

Emily Murphy - put SJR ahead.

“They play Notts County in the National League on Sunday and we've run them closer than the score suggests tonight. We have to address some things, but the ladies are working so hard.”

Emily Murphy scored in first 10 minutes, and SJR had chances to make it two or three.

Emily Myatt also looked to have scored a cracker that seemed to hit the underside of the bar and drop over the line, but it wasn't given.

Instead, Lincoln scored from a corner right on the half-time whistle and another corner undid the visitors early in second half.

The decisive third goal hit SJR as they were pushing hard for an equaliser, but even then they played the better football for last 20 minutes and had chances to get something out of the game. Myatt went on a superb run but shot inches wide after beating five players while Lilly Brown rounded the keeper and missed an empty net.

In their previous game SJR Women underlined their improvement with a 2-2 draw at Handsworth – a place they lost 9-3 at last season. Goals came from Millee Clarke and Amy O’Brien.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​