Greendale win shoot-out in chase for double glory

Greeendale complete part one of their double chase with the league trophy.

But semi-final opponents Shireoaks Inn pushed them all the way, Greendale needing penalties to go through after the Westgate derby ended 2-2.

Greendale had won comfortably in the league meetings leaving Shireoaks Inn coming in to the game as massive underdogs.

And the game started as expected with Greendale retaining possession and looking to break quick.

It was 12 minutes before the breakthrough came, a long ball finding Wiltshire who slotted past the onrushing Shireoaks keeper with aplomb.

Shireoaks regrouped and started to create chances, only to be pegged back once again as another long ball broke the defensive line for Edmondson to slot under the Shireoaks keeper.

Shireoaks had found themselves 2-0 after 20 minutes and Greendale began to push to kill the game off, but Shireoaks were stubborn, well drilled and not allowing any more chances to be created.

Captain Josh Stansbury demanded Shireoaks press and it worked to his advantage as, on 31 minutes, the high press by Chris Kirk forced an error in the back line for it to drop to Stansbury 25 yards out and he duly fired his opportunity home.

The second half saw a total resurgence from Shireoaks, Morris and Pickersgill keeping it tight at the back, allowing the front line of Kirk, Haigh and Gray to express themselves while feeding off Bonser and Fox in midfield.

Shireoaks were dictating the game at this stage, minimising Greendale's chances, and on 80 minutes their efforts were rewarded.

Rodgers picked up the ball on the right, delivering an inch-perfect cross which Bonser met at the back post with a bullet header to level the scores. Shireoaks were even pushing for a winner when the final whistle went and it was down to penalties.

Both teams missed spot kicks, but it was Greendale who kept their cool to come out on top in the end 6-5, with Chad Jacobs scoring the winning penalty.