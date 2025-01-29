Worksop county cricket star Lyndon James to speak at Bassetlaw Umpires meeting
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Local lad Lyndon James will speak about his county cricket career when he is the guest of Bassetlaw Umpires Association at their monthly meeting at Cuckney Cricket Centre, Langwith Road, on Saturday (2.30pm).
Worksop-born James was one of only two players to play every match for Nottinghamshire in 2024.
He made his debut in 2018 and scored his maiden century against Durham in 2022.
He followed that up with a career-best of 155 against Middlesex a month later and scored 890 runs at 52.35 as Notts won the Division Two title in the same season.
James was also selected in the England Lions for their tour to the United Arab Emirates and played in a four day match against Sri-Lanka in August 2024.
This should be a very popular cricket afternoon and everyone is invited to come along to attend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.