Worksop county cricket star Lyndon James to speak at Bassetlaw Umpires meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local lad Lyndon James will speak about his county cricket career when he is the guest of Bassetlaw Umpires Association at their monthly meeting at Cuckney Cricket Centre, Langwith Road, on Saturday (2.30pm).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worksop-born James was one of only two players to play every match for Nottinghamshire in 2024.

He made his debut in 2018 and scored his maiden century against Durham in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He followed that up with a career-best of 155 against Middlesex a month later and scored 890 runs at 52.35 as Notts won the Division Two title in the same season.

Lyndon James - set to speak at Bassetlaw Umpires meeting.

James was also selected in the England Lions for their tour to the United Arab Emirates and played in a four day match against Sri-Lanka in August 2024.

This should be a very popular cricket afternoon and everyone is invited to come along to attend.