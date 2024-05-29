Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship, Clumber Park stormed to a 214-run win at North Wheatley with Leverton.

Joshua Womble hit 117 as Clumber chalked up 293-8 with 35 for James Davies and 34 for Zack Berridge, Toby Smith taking 3-48.

In reply the home side were all back in the pavilion for just 79 in 21 overs, Darren Spooner claiming 6-29 from his 10 lethal overs.

This Saturday third-placed Clumber host Harthill.

Also in the Championship, Worksop went down by five wickets at home to table-topping Cuckney seconds.

Put into bat Worksop were restricted to just 119-6 from their 50 overs.

Ashley Langdale was unbeaten on 45 and Harry Taylor made 32, but they were pinned down by some good bowling with Oliver Wilson claiming 3-24.

Cuckney then knocked off the required 120-5 in 33.1 overs, Adam Burgess 44 not out and Jack Zuurbier adding 33, Alex Kirkham taking 3-24 off his nine overs.