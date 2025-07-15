Stockeld Park’s Summer Adventure combines indoor play, outdoor games, live characters and enchanting playgrounds for a full family day out. | Stockeld Park

Get kids off screens and into the great outdoors at Stockeld Park this summer – tickets start at just £15.50 with all-day adventure included.

Summer holidays can feel endless when you’ve got kids to entertain – but families can breathe a sigh of relief with this brilliant deal at Stockeld Park. Packed with outdoor and indoor fun, live entertainment and even a giant maze to get lost in, this adventure playground near Wetherby is the ultimate way to burn off some school holiday energy without breaking the bank. Right now, tickets start from just £15.50 each – saving you 34% off the usual price.

With this offer you’ll get all-day access to the legendary Summer Adventure, plus a 90-minute timed session in the award-winning indoor Playhive. Kids can bounce through a giant inflatables zone, take on the 100-foot obstacle course, race down slides, or tackle Yorkshire’s biggest yew maze. There are five themed playgrounds hidden in the Enchanted Forest, including an Alice in Wonderland wonderland and a climbable barnyard, while live music and performances keep the festival vibe going every day.

Groups can grab two, four or six-person tickets and make it a proper family day out – with under-twos going free and free onsite parking thrown in. The Playhive is perfect for when the weather turns, with enormous slides, climbing frames and creative play zones indoors.

Don’t miss your chance to bag discounted tickets before they’re gone – book your Stockeld Park Summer Adventure here today.

With free parking, food outlets and plenty of space for picnics, Stockeld Park makes it easy for everyone to have fun without the hassle. The deal is valid at weekends on 12th & 13th July (without music festival) and then daily from 19th July through 17th August 2025.

