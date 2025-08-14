Eugene Dunkley could not believe his luck after winning the life-changing prize | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A year out of work recovering from a hip replacement ended in style for Eugene Dunkley, who won a £78,000 Aston Martin for 20p.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recovering from a hip replacement and unable to work, self-employed project manager Eugene Dunkley had been having a rough year. That was until he was handed the keys to a £78,000 Aston Martin he won in a prize draw for just 20p.

Eugene, from Hitchin in Hertfordshire, had no idea what to expect when a film crew from the online prize draw firm BOTB called him from outside his house and asked him to race home for a big surprise.

But the enormity quickly set in when BOTB's presenter Christian Williams walked him through a car park to show him the gleaming orange supercar and to hand him the key.

Christian Williams congratulates Eugene on his big win | BOTB

"No way! It's my dream car", Eugene exclaimed as he first set eyes on the £78,000 prize, a pristine 2018 model, with only 31,000 miles on the clock.

"I've had quite a year," he confessed as he drank in the Aston's gorgeous curves.

Eugene explained he'd had a hip replacement in February and missing a contract ahead of his operation meant he had been out of work for about a year.

Giving Eugene a hug to help suppress his emotions, Christian told him: "This is a lot of stress you've had, literally just instantly lifted. It's a big day for you. A massive day."

"My son is going to go bananas", Eugene quipped as he sat in the car for the first time and started up the 500bhp V8 engine.

The Aston Martin Vantage has a 500bhp V8 engine | BOTB

It then dawned on Eugene, who spends no more than £2 a time on BOTB's prize draws, that he was about to be given the choice between keeping his dream car or taking a cash alternative of £55,000.

"Having the cash instead of the car would just break my heart, because I want to keep it. But the cash would come in really handy right now," he said.

BOTB gives away posh cars for peanuts every week, as well as lifestyle prizes and cash.

To find out more about the prizes on offer, click here.

Wowcher The smart way to take money abroad this summer £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now Forget queuing at airport exchange desks or hunting for cashpoints with poor rates. With Western Union, you can send money to yourself in the local currency before you even leave the UK – ready for cash pickup, or sent straight to a bank account or mobile wallet when you arrive. Right now, there’s no transfer fee on your first online transfer, making it the perfect time to try this travel money hack for late-summer getaways or upcoming family visits. See how it works and get started here