From Bubbling to Moderna Love - these are the top dating trends expected for 2022
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 11:26 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:11 pm
A new study has revealed the top trends that will define the dating world in 2022.
- Moderna Love (/mod-ern-ah luhv): Considering COVID-19 vaccination status, including which shot received, as a desirable trait. With over a third (37%) of singles admitting to this it seems there’s another reason to get jabbed!
- Bubbling (/buh-buh-ling): Being unsure about the physical boundaries that are acceptable due to Covid-19, such as whether to hug, handshake, or wave at your date. Now there’s nerves, excitement AND physical faux pas to consider on dates with 58% experiencing this.
- Hesidating (/hez-i-date-ing): Feeling indifferent about dating, unsure if you want to date seriously or casually because life in general is so uncertain right now. A fling or full-blown commitment? Who knows, as 58% of singles are currently hesidating.
- Piers Pressure (/peers-presh-ur): Walking out on your date because they didn’t agree with your opinion is a common dating disaster with 50% knowing someone who has done this. Advice to avoid? Don’t bring up the pandemic, money or politics.