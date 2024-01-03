Flooding 'expected' for River Ryton at Worksop town centre
River levels are “high but falling” at the Worksop river gauge as a result of Storm Henk hitting the region.
Consequently, flooding is expected to continue through today (Wednesday, January 3) with areas most at risk being Worksop town centre, including Ryton Street, Central Avenue and the Shireoaks.
Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.
Gov.uk is closely monitoring the situation.
Regular updates can be found at check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/034FWFRYWORKSP
Residents are urged to follow advice from emergency services and contact your insurance company if you've been flooded.
Flood warning area most at risk is River Ryton at Worksop town centre including Shireoaks, Central Avenue, Ryton Street, Bridge Street, Hardy Street, Allen Street and King Street.
Any issues, contact Floodline via telephone on 0345 988 1188 or by textphone at 0345 602 6340